Glenda Kay Brooks, 73

Glenda Kay Brooks, age 73, of Manchester KY and resident of New Tazewell TN; left us peacefully on Monday, April 4, 2022. Glenda was born October 2, 1948 to the late General and Hester Abner. She was one of ten sisters and two brothers. She attended Cumberland College, where she met her first husband John Begluitti and later adopted her daughter Misty Lucretia Begluitti. Kay loved her job serving the citizens of Tazewell at The First Claiborne Mini Bank. It was then she met her second husband Tilmon Brooks Jr. They led a beautiful life together until his passing last year. She is now reunited with her one true love, she will be eternally missed by all who knew and loved her.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Tilmon; parents and sisters, Bernice, Myrtle, Addie, Mattie, and Gladys; two brothers Taft and Denver.

She is survived by her daughter Misty and grandson Jackson, and sisters Wanda, Lynn, Maggie, and Sharon.

The family will receive friends Friday April 8th from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 AM on Saturday April 9th. A graveside service will follow in Irish Memorial Gardens.