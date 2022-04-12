Free exhibit includes first-time pieces of digital art

Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Jan Runions

WSCC student Brice Anderson submitted his creation 'Reflective Still Life' as one of the pieces included in the college's student art exhibit that runs through April 28.

The 2022 installment of the Walters’ State Community College Student Art Exhibit will offer pieces submitted by digital media students. This is a first for the event, which will be held through April 28 at the Catron Art Gallery, located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown campus.

This exhibit is free to the public and will be open during the library’s regular hours of Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

More News Main

Chief Honeycutt: ‘Andy Taylor of the Gap’ moves to LMU

‘Claiborne library, you’ve got friends’

TN SOAR recognizes WSCC as college of the year

All things work together for the good

Print Article
  • newsletter signup