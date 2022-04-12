Free exhibit includes first-time pieces of digital art

The 2022 installment of the Walters’ State Community College Student Art Exhibit will offer pieces submitted by digital media students. This is a first for the event, which will be held through April 28 at the Catron Art Gallery, located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown campus.

This exhibit is free to the public and will be open during the library’s regular hours of Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.