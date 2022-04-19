Lisa Renee Foister, 42
Published 11:42 am Tuesday, April 19, 2022
|Lisa Renee Foister, age 42, of New Tazewell, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Lisa was born June 26, 1979.
She was preceded in death by her mother Linda Priest, father John Priest, sister Jennifer Cisco, and beloved dog Crawdad.
She is survived by husband Jerry Foister and daughters Sarah Moore, Savannah Moore, Brooke Webster, and Son Brock Webster. Brothers Danny Moore, Randel (Peggy) Moore, Johnny Moore, Bryan Nikel, Deryl Nikel, Kevin Nikel, Tina (Gary) Johnson, Crystal (Bobby) McQueen, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends Monday April 4th from 1 until 3 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 3 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service followed in the Moore Cemetery in Jonesville VA.