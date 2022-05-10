Joan Beason, 78

Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 36 years, Ron Beason. As well as her sons Kenny and Michael Reed. Grand-daughters Katie Reed and Jessica Poore. Her 5 great-grandchildren Ethan, Evan, Landen, Ella, and Brinley. Siblings Jack Benny Trent, Faye Hurst, and Barbara Marecic.

She was a member of Chittums Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She will be loved and missed by all, but we are joyful for her knowing she is in the arms of Jesus.

The family will received friends Thursday March 31st from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service following at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service was Friday April 1st at 10 AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Preachers: Jakie Cunningham and Brian O’Dell

Pallbearers: Todd Trent, Joe Hurst, Ricky O’Dell, Daniel O’Dell, Bernie Marecic, George Marecic, and Jack Marecic

Singers: Bobbie Arnold, Billie Edwards, and Sherry Campbell