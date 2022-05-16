Susan Elizabeth Kohler, 68

Susan Elizabeth Kohler, age 68, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Susan was born December 16, 1953 to the late Weikko and Helen Nummelin. She is also preceded in death by her sister Karen Packer, brother Robert Nummelin, and husband Roland Kohler.

Susan is survived by her children Dewain Nummelin and wife Colleen, Michelle Parks and husband Alan, and Ivan Kohler and wife Alice. Grandchildren James and Katelyn, Miley and Henry, and Isaiah. Sisters Delores Coffee and Linda Packer. Brother Edward Nummelin. As well as a host of nieces, nehews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.