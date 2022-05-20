Eula Faye Brooks, 75

Eula Faye Brooks, age 75, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born September 11, 1946 and passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Faye was a faithful member of Fords Chapel American Christian Church. She worked 30 years at Signal Knitting Mills. She also worked 16 years at SMMS School as a cook. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband Hubert Brooks and her parents Devine and Flossie Keck.

She is survived by her son Gregory Brooks and wife Julie. Grandchild Shelly Brooks. Grandchildren Courtney Masingo and husband Mason, Ciara Jeffers and husband Ty, Channing Wright, Ryan Dickens and wife Sheena. Twin Sister Mae Brooks and husband Roger. As well as special friends Leann Johnston, Stanley Smith, and Jessie Smith.

The family received friends Saturday May 21, 2022 from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service is Sunday May 22, 2022 at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service follows in the Watsons Chapel Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Jerry Epperson and Rev. Jerry Lynch

Pallbearers: Coy Watson, Rosco Watson, Laddie Rosenbalm, Tommy Russell, Jackie Watson, and R.M. Dooley

Singers: The McComb Family and David Painter