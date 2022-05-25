Betty Hope Overton Venable, 94, of Grant, Alabama, died Tuesday May 17, 2022, in her home. She was born May 10, 1928, in Claiborne County Tennessee, graduated from Claiborne County High School, and attended Lincoln Memorial College. She was a professional homemaker who grew vegetables, apples, raspberries, peaches, strawberries, and grapes to distribute to family and neighbors. A remarkable seamstress, Betty made most of her family’s clothes and adorned her home with quilts, pillows, curtains, and other furnishings throughout the years. Her husband would regularly brag that she was the best cook out of all her sisters. They were avid campers and traveled extensively throughout the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. Betty and her husband were founding members and long-time supporters of New Tazewell Christian Church. After her move to Alabama, she attended Guntersville First Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Venable, parents Henley and Ida Overton, her brothers Tyne and Clarence, and her sisters Cornelia Overton, Irene Scott, Mildred Collacott, Ruth Suffrage, Grace Buis, and JoAnn Dawson. She leaves behind one son Richard Venable (Stephanie), grandsons Adam (Lisa), Eric (Jennifer) Venable, and Wesley Kennedy (Jackie), nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday June 8 at 2 pm at the New Hope Funeral Home Chapel in New Hope, Alabama. The family will receive visitors starting at 1:30. A graveside service will be held Saturday June 18 at 10 am, in the Irish Cemetery in Tazewell, TN. In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to be made to the American Red Cross.