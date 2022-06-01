Shirley Fultz, 74

Shirley Fultz, age 74, of Harrogate, Tennessee was born February 26, 1948 in Claiborne County, TN and went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Shirley was saved as a young girl at Big Spring Union and was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Mossie (Brown) Daniels; brothers Bob and Mack Daniels; sisters Pauline Fultz and Ruth Teague.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 55 years Ronald Fultz; sons Greg Fultz of Harrogate, TN, Travis (Wendy) Fultz of Harrogate, TN; Granddaughters Jeanna (Waylon) Meyers, Tonya (Joe) Jones and Kaitlyn Fultz; Great Grandchildren Adayshia, Rayla, Riley, Carson and Emma; Daughter-in-law Alafair Valandingham; Brothers Wayne and Clyde Daniels; Sisters Ola Fleeman and Brenda Gibbons. along with a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Visitation for Shirley will be held Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and funeral service will follow Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM. with Waylon Meyers officiating. Graveside service will be Monday, May 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM .

Singer: Great Niece Bobbie Womack; Bag Piper Kelly Shripe;

Pallbearers: Jim Smith, Kenny Clark, Kris England, Joe Whitaker, Lawrence Fultz. John Fultz, Jeremy Buchanan; Honorary Pallbearer: Scott Berry.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.