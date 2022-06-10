Former Vol Danny Schultz led SEC in FT percentage

STAFF REPORT

Former University of Tennessee basketball All-American and NBA player Danny Schultz died June 4 at the age of 79.

A native of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Schultz played guard for the Volunteers under head coach Ray Mears from 1962-64. He averaged 17 points in a 45-game career in Knoxville. He was the first Volunteer to earn All-American honors in the Mears era, earning second-team status in 1964.

During that 1963-64 campaign, Schultz shot 47.3 percent from the field and hit 89.4 percent of his free-throw attempts.

The previous season, Schultz made 39 straight free throws, which is still a UT record today. A two-time All-SEC selection, he led the conference in free-throw percentage in his two seasons with the Vols.

Schultz played his first two years at Hiwassee College before transferring to Tennessee. He was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in the eighth round of the 1964 NBA Draft.