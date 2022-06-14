Buis earns Kiwanis scholarship
Published 10:58 am Tuesday, June 14, 2022
- Lindsay Buis, second from the left, is a graduate of Middlesboro High School. Buis recently earned a scholarship from the Wilderness Road Kiwanis Club. The graduate plans to attend the University of Kentucky. Shown from the left are the Rev. Tim Goins, Lindsay, Coach Larry French, Gwen Buis (Lindsay’s mother), Kiwanis President Chris Gibson, Guidance Counselor Richie Rogers and local historian Jadon Gibson. - photo submitted