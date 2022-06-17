8 Vols named to Steele’s All-SEC teams

NEWS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE – A total of eight Tennessee Volunteers find their place in the Phil Steele All-SEC teams while redshirt-senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman was named a Third-Team All-American, the magazine announced this week.

Tillman is poised for yet another stellar campaign in his second year in coach Josh Heupel’s high-octane offense. After being named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-SEC team just a week ago, the leading receiver from the Volunteer receiving corps looks to build on an incredible 2021 where he logged 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns—ranking ninth, fifth and third in the SEC in those categories, respectively. He capped the year with four straight 100-yard receiving games and set the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown catch at seven, a streak that continues entering 2022. Tillman represents the first Volunteer to be named a preseason All-American in 2022.

On the offensive side of the ball on the All-SEC teams, Tillman checks in with first-team recognition. Redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker garnered second-team honors while junior running back Jabari Small and senior offensive tackle Darnell Wright each earned third-team acclaim. Senior offensive guard Jerome Carvin rounds out the Big Orange offensive players on the All-SEC list with fourth-team recognition.

A pair of defensive veterans check in on the All-SEC list along with one special teams player. Senior edge rusher Byron Young steaked a claim on the second team while redshirt-senior linebacker Jeremy Banks, looking to continue a strong finish to the 2021 season, was selected for the fourth team. Senior punter Paxton Brooks rounds out the eight Vols on the list with third-team recognition.

Tennessee’s 2022 season begins under the lights of Neyland Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1 when the Volunteers take on Ball State. The season opener will kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network.