TN Fire Marshal visits 9 area departments; T/NT station included in roster

Members of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office(“SFMO”) will support members of nine East Tennessee fire departments during outreach visits on Thursday and Friday, June 23-34, 2022. The visits are part of the ongoing work by the SFMO to highlight the work of Tennessee volunteer fire departments and first responders across the Volunteer State.

Media is invited to attendee the visits in order to learn more about the SFMO’s mission supporting fire departments and fire safety education across Tennessee.

The Itinerary includes:

Thursday, June 23, 2022

At approximately 12 p.m. (ET), the SFMO team will visit the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department (1520 Sharps Chapel Rd., Sharps Chapel TN 37866). Rep. Dennis Powers and local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the Tazewell/New Tazewell Fire Department (1402 N. Broad St. Tazewell TN 37879). Rep. Dennis Powers and local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 2:25 p.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the Thorn Hill Volunteer Fire Department (1851 Mountain Valley Hwy 131, Thorn Hill TN 37881). State Rep. Rick Eldridge along with local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the Sneedville Volunteer Fire Department (292 New Jail St., Sneedville TN 37869). Local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department (6301 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Talbott TN 37877). State Rep. Rick Eldride and Sen. Steve Southerland along with local officials are scheduled to attend.

Friday, June 24, 2022

At approximately 8:55 a.m. (ET), the SFMO team will visit with members of the Blount County Fire

Protection District (808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville TN). State Rep. Jerome Moon along with local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the Karns Fire Department (2150 N. Campbell Station Rd., Knoxville TN 379731). Local officials are scheduled to attend. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and Rep. Justin Lafferty along with local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service (222 Fire Rescue Lane, LaFollette TN 37766). NOTE: Campbell County Rural Fire Service is a recipient of a Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Program grant. State Rep. Dennis Powers along with local officials are scheduled to attend.

At approximately 12:25 p.m. (ET), the SFMO team will meet with members of the Petros Volunteer Fire Department (9387 Petros Hwy, Petros TN 37845). Local officials are scheduled to attend.