Do you know what your candidates think? Graham Wilson profile

My name is Graham Wilson. First in my life, I am a husband and father. My wife Amanda and I have two children, Madelyn and Aubree. I am a career prosecutor, and I have worked my entire career in Claiborne County. I have been employed with the District Attorney General’s Office since 2012, and I have been the lead prosecutor in Claiborne County since 2014. During that time, I have handled thousands of criminal cases, and I have tried numerous jury trials, including 6 homicide trials. I have never been hired by any person; my client my entire career has been the people of Claiborne County.

My experience has been solely in criminal law. Our criminal courts handle some of the most serious cases in our court system, and our next Criminal Court Judge should have the experience of participating in those types of cases. I have that experience. I have worked with law enforcement my entire career. I am humbled to have the endorsement of the Tazewell Police Department as well as the New Tazewell Police Department. I also have the endorsement of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), an organization of 64,000 state, federal, and local law enforcement officers. I gained that endorsement after speaking in front of a panel of law enforcement officers from all over East Tennessee.

The most pressing issue plaguing our communities is the drug epidemic. It is an evolving problem. When I began my career, it was prescription drugs, and today, it is even more dangerous. It is methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl that comes from our southern borders.

I would address this issue by expanding our existing Recovery Court, which is seen as a model for the entire state to follow. It currently has 40 participants, and I want that to be greater. I also see a mental health crisis that is present in our district. Many people with severe mental health problems interact with our criminal justice system. I want to explore beginning a Mental Health Court for the 8th judicial district that could pool resources from all mental health providers available.