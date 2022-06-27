UT’s Parker named to 7th WNBA All-Star Game

NEWS RELEASE

University of Tennessee graduate Candace Parker has been named to her seventh WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Parker, in her second year with her hometown Chicago Sky, earned that nod for the second straight season. As an added bonus for Parker, the 2022 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played at the familiar confines of Wintrust Arena in Chicago on July 10. That event will be the centerpiece of a weekend full of WNBA activities.

A Lady Vol standout and two-time NCAA champion from 2004-08, Parker is among a list of 10 players, including four guards and six frontcourt players, from across the WNBA who were selected by fans, current WNBA players and media to start in AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022.

Voting will now begin for the 12 reserves for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022, which will be selected by the league’s head coaches and will be announced on Tuesday, June 28. Coaches will vote for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference. They may not vote for their own players. If a player is unable to play in AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 for any reason, a replacement player will be named to the roster by Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The co-captains will select their respective All-Star rosters during ESPN’s broadcast of the WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special on Saturday, July 2 (3 p.m. ET), choosing first from the remaining pool of eight starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.

Parker is in her 15th season in the league and previously made the WNBA All-Star Game in 2021 while with the Sky as well as in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks. L.A. selected Parker No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft, and she was named both league MVP and Rookie of the Year that season. A two-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021), Parker was named WNBA MVP in 2008 and 2013, was the WNBA All-Star Game MVP in 2013 and the league’s defensive player of the year in 2020.