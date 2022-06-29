Do you know what your candidates think? Zack Walden profile

I’m Zack Walden, and I am a candidate for Criminal Court Judge. I am an experienced trial attorney from Campbell County. I have served in the community as Chair of the Campbell County Republican Party, a TN Achieves mentor to high school students, and pianist at my church for the last 18 years.

In my legal experience, I have represented criminal defendants, victims of crime, and law enforcement officers. I have tried criminal cases in state and federal court throughout the Southeast and appeared in front of more than 50 different judges in criminal cases, but I have always maintained a caseload in the 8th Judicial District. I have spent the most time in felony trials, dealing with complicated and high profile cases.

The most pressing issue affecting our community is addiction. While the drugs have changed, the underlying problem has remained the same. We are not only dealing with heroin and meth, but also fentanyl—which is so dangerous that it threatens the lives of law enforcement and first responders who make accidental contact with the substance in the line of duty.

Judge Sexton started one of the first Recovery Courts in the state. This program requires non-violent offenders to enter a halfway house, participate in drug treatment, obtain a job, complete community service, and pay restitution to victims. I believe we can expand that program to accept more participants, work with TCAT to obtain job training for participants, and work with employers in all five counties to give greater opportunities to participants who are from any county in the district. I would also like to create a Veterans Treatment Court program to work with those who served our country who are battling mental health and addiction issues.