Linda Irvin, 60, of Speedwell, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2022. She passed away at her home surrounded by her family and Amedisys Hospice Care. The family would like to thank Amedisys for their wonderful, kind, and caring staff that was there for Linda and her family. Linda was a member of Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church which was where she was saved and Baptized. She had worked at Smithfield Foods in Quality Control.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurlus and Nellie Yoakum Shiflet; siblings, Lonnie Yoakum, Connie Clonce (Tommy Clonce), Raymond Shiflet; mother-in-law, Geneva Irvin; father-in-law, Sewell Irvin; brothers-in-law, Rufus W. Irvin and Carlos Bennett; and sister-in-law, Lisa Irvin.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Paul H. Irvin; daughter, Natasha Childress (Stephen, Jr.); grandchildren, Stephen Childress, III, Paula Childress, and Tammy Childress; sister, Pam Irvin (Andy Lakins); several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Amanda Shiflet; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wanda Irvin, Dolly Massengill (Fred), Willard Irving, Carl Irving, Patsy Bennett, Marvin Irvin, Walter Irvin (Sandy), Sandra Hardin Irvin, Faye Laws (Roy), and Frank Irvin.

Services were at 2:00 PM on Sunday July 3, 2022, at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Jim Hurst and Rev. Tommy Cutcher. Music was by George Bolinger and Family. Private burial followed in the Shiflet Cemetery in Speedwell. Pallbearers were Jimmy Lee Lane, James Clonce, Robert Clonce, Johnathan Rains, Justin Logan and Johnny Leonard, Jr.

The family received friends on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel Harrogate, TN.

