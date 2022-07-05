Carolyn Sue (Burchett) Longworth

, was born January 20, 1949 and went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.

She was saved at a young age at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She was a faithful and beloved member of Riverside Baptist Church.

Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and meme. She was a devoted homemaker and took pride in caring for others as a nursing assistant for 20 years. Some of her greatest joys in life came from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Burchett, loving brother, Mike Burchett, and brother-in-law Paul Vanover.

She is survived by her loving husband, Virgil Longworth of 55 years.

Her mother Mary Burchett.

Her son Steve (Dawn) Longworth

Her son Wayne (Brenda) Longworth

Her daughter Becky (Michael) Killion

8 Grandchildren

Jeremy Longworth

Brandy Longworth

Kelsey (Fiancé Alex) Longworth

Charlie (Megan) Longworth

Casey Longworth

Justin (Candace) James

Samantha (Josh) Seals

Emily (Tyler) Nease

10 Great Grandchildren

Reagen, Gabby, Landon, Lane, Paislee, Addi, Lynlee, Hudson, RayLynn, and Kayson

Her sister and best friend Sandra Vanover, brothers Dennis Burchett and Randy Burchett; brother-in-law Layford (Sondra) Longworth; sisters-in-law Patsy Hammack Burchett and Pat Warf Burchett; special niece Arizona Longworth.

Special friends and neighbors John and Geneva Massengill, Bob and Mary Lou Profitt, Wayne and Barb Rowland, Becky Trostel, Linda Chadwell, and the late Brenda Cosby.

Loving friend and caregiver Missy Ray.

A special thank you to Dr. Donald Wheatley her neurologist, the nursing staff at Suncrest Hospice, Jill Brooks and the nursing staff with Amedysis Home Health.

The family received friends Wednesday July 6, 2022 from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was held Thursday July 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Charlie Longworth

Obituary: Rev. David Cosby

Singer: Brenda Longworth

Pallbearers: Jeremy Longworth, Casey Longworth, Josh Seals, Tyler Nease, Alex Poindexter, and Michael Killion

Honorary Pallbearers: Junior Williams, Bob Profitt, Wayne Rowland, Doug Fultz, and Randy Burchett

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements