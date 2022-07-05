Carolyn Sue (Burchett) Longworth
Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, July 5, 2022
, was born January 20, 1949 and went to be with the Lord on July 3, 2022 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
She was saved at a young age at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She was a faithful and beloved member of Riverside Baptist Church.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and meme. She was a devoted homemaker and took pride in caring for others as a nursing assistant for 20 years. Some of her greatest joys in life came from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Burchett, loving brother, Mike Burchett, and brother-in-law Paul Vanover.
She is survived by her loving husband, Virgil Longworth of 55 years.
Her mother Mary Burchett.
Her son Steve (Dawn) Longworth
Her son Wayne (Brenda) Longworth
Her daughter Becky (Michael) Killion
8 Grandchildren
Jeremy Longworth
Brandy Longworth
Kelsey (Fiancé Alex) Longworth
Charlie (Megan) Longworth
Casey Longworth
Justin (Candace) James
Samantha (Josh) Seals
Emily (Tyler) Nease
10 Great Grandchildren
Reagen, Gabby, Landon, Lane, Paislee, Addi, Lynlee, Hudson, RayLynn, and Kayson
Her sister and best friend Sandra Vanover, brothers Dennis Burchett and Randy Burchett; brother-in-law Layford (Sondra) Longworth; sisters-in-law Patsy Hammack Burchett and Pat Warf Burchett; special niece Arizona Longworth.
Special friends and neighbors John and Geneva Massengill, Bob and Mary Lou Profitt, Wayne and Barb Rowland, Becky Trostel, Linda Chadwell, and the late Brenda Cosby.
Loving friend and caregiver Missy Ray.
A special thank you to Dr. Donald Wheatley her neurologist, the nursing staff at Suncrest Hospice, Jill Brooks and the nursing staff with Amedysis Home Health.
The family received friends Wednesday July 6, 2022 from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was held Thursday July 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM in Cave Springs Cemetery.
Officiating: Rev. Charlie Longworth
Obituary: Rev. David Cosby
Singer: Brenda Longworth
Pallbearers: Jeremy Longworth, Casey Longworth, Josh Seals, Tyler Nease, Alex Poindexter, and Michael Killion
Honorary Pallbearers: Junior Williams, Bob Profitt, Wayne Rowland, Doug Fultz, and Randy Burchett
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements