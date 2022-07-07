Mr. Vernon V. Carmon, 89

Mr. Vernon V. Carmon age 89 of Tazewell, was born February 21, 1933, and went to be with the Lord June 20, 2022. He was a member of the Blairs Creek Baptist Church. Vernon Retired in 1995 from Powell Valley Electric Company in the engineering department. He was veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Dan and Ella Carmon

Brothers: Kenneth Carmon and Junior Carmon

He is survived by his:

Wife: Betty Carmon of 71 years

Son: Micah Carmon and wife Regina

Daughters: Sandra Chumley and husband Randall

Grandchildren: Cory Chumley and wife Kari

Jason Chumley, Brittany Owens and husband Josh, Katie Carmon, and Haley Rice

Great Grandchildren: Crue, Cais, Tanner, Braxton, Ethan, Raylon, and Maddisyn

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 5PM until 7PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 7PM. Rev. Travis Chumley and Rev. Jack Day will be officiating. The Cupp Family Singers and the Large Family will be providing the music.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1PM in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers:

Cory Chumley, Jason Chumley

Andy Cupp, Tanner Johnson

John Thomas Hatfield and Keith Baker

