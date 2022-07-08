Charles “DeWayne” Robertson, 53

Charles “DeWayne” Robertson age 53 of New Tazewell, TN was born July 27th 1968 and passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents J.C. and Vesta Robertson. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Goins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son Mitchell Robertson of New Tazewell, TN ; sisters Gail Cupp, Sherri Walker(Dwayne Walters) both of New Tazewell, TN; nieces Dinah(Quinton) Smith of Knoxville,TN; Amy(Thomas) Masingo of New Tazewell, TN; nephews Darryl Martin and Zacari Cupp both of New Tazewell, TN and special great nieces Blayklee Masingo and Penelope Martin; great nephews Neyland Masingo and Jaxton and Roman Smith.

The family will receive friends Sunday July 10th from 10am -11am at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with funeral service to follow ,burial to follow in the Moody Cemetery.

Officiating: Randy Bolden & Quinton Smith

Pallbearers: Doug Thacker, Angelo Palverento, Travis Goins, Jason Cupp, Darryl Martin, Zacari Cupp

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Robertson family.

