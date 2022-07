Frances Mardell Brewer, 99

Mardell was preceded in death by her husband Charles (Charlie) Brewer; parents, Helen and Clyde Brock; brothers Willard, Gordon, and J.C. Brock; sister, Goldie Monroe; Daughter-in-law Muriel Brewer; and son-in-law, Larry Phipps.

She is survived by her children Clayton Brewer and Judy Phipps; sister, Silvia Ratliff; grandson and wife Jon and Jada Phipps; and great-grandson Charles Ryker Phipps.

Visitation will be held at 6-7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00pm. Mardell will be interred at Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12. Her nephews, Jimmy and Larry Monroe will officiate. Pallbearers: Larry Monroe, Jimmy Monroe, Bill Ratliff, Willie Ratliff, Charles Conant, Roger Conant, Dustin Conant.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Trinity Hills Nursing Home for their kindness and care for Mardell during her last years.

Coffey Funeral Home

