Youngest K9 grows up; Buford working his paces

Published 11:50 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Jan Runions

CCSO K9 Unit Buford and handler Deputy Will Collins.

Buford entered the doors of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office last September as a wannabe K9 officer. At the time, he looked a tad small to be expected to lay down the bad guys. Today, Buford has outpaced his weight as he learns to work his paces as one-half of the latest department’s K9 Unit.

His handler, and newest best friend, Deputy Will Collins, is in the process of completing their training prior to officially entering the force.

Buford was donated to the CCSO K9 Division by Kaden Lovin.

 

