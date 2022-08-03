Warren on Wuerffel watch list

NEWS RELEASE

Tennessee redshirt-senior tight end Jacob Warren was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list as one of 115 student-athletes under consideration for college football’s premier award for community service.

Named for Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact, and inspire greater service in the world. A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.

Warren is a three-year letterwinner and hometown kid that has developed into one of the top playmakers on the potent Tennessee offense and teams up with fellow tight end Princeton Fant to make up one of the top tight end tandems in the league this year. His growth at UT has gone beyond just the playing field as the Farragut High School graduate has developed into a team-leader and is on the Vols’ leadership council.

Warren has been a standout in the classroom since the moment he stepped on campus, earning his undergraduate degree in May in kinesiology after being a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. Now in his graduate work, Warren is pursuing a master’s of science in agricultural leadership, education and communication.

“I continue to be impressed with the number of college football players who are achieving on the field and still dedicating time to make a positive impact in their community,” Wuerffel said. “The student-athletes on this watch list are positively impacting organizations throughout the country.”

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities’ sports information departments and will close on Oct. 14. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 1, and finalists will be announced on Nov. 22.

The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled to be made on Dec. 8, and the presentation of the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 24.