DeRoyal could be affected by proposed EPA air emissions regs

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced its plans to engage and inform communities, states, Tribes, Territories, and stakeholders about up-to-date information on the risks posed by air emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO) from commercial sterilizers, as well as the EPA’s efforts to address these risks. The EPA is releasing new information on specific facilities where lifetime risk levels are the highest to people who live nearby and is encouraging impacted communities to participate in a series of public engagements to learn more. Later this year, the EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers. This proposal could very well impact the DeRoyal plant in New Tazewell.

The EPA analysis indicates that the air near facilities does not exceed short-term health benchmarks. However, the concern is that a lifetime of exposure to EtO emissions could lead to long-term health impacts if some of these facilities continue to emit at the current levels. The EPA is working with these facilities to take appropriate steps to reduce emissions.

“Today, EPA is taking action to ensure communities are informed and engaged in our efforts to address ethylene oxide, a potent air toxic posing serious health risks with long-term exposure,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Under my watch, EPA will do everything we can to share critical information on exposure risk to the people who need and deserve this information, and to take action to protect communities from pollution.”

The EPA is taking a phased outreach approach to engage the American public on this issue. This includes detailed web material with risk information for high-risk communities and a national public webinar taking place on Aug. 10 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. eastern time. The EPA will be following this national level outreach with community specific engagements starting with communities where the risk is the highest.

The EPA is continuing to gain access to more information about EtO, and to refine its scientific understanding of the risks it poses. Later in 2022, the EPA will release additional, national-level information about the risks that EtO creates to those who work in EtO facilities, as well as those who spend time near them.

Medical sterilization is a critical function that ensures a safe supply of medical devices for patients and hospitals. the EPA is committed to addressing the pollution concerns associated with EtO in a comprehensive way that ensures facilities can operate safely in communities while also providing sterilized medical supplies.

Since 2018, the EPA has been working with federal partners, communities, states, Tribes, and stakeholders to reduce the risks posed by EtO exposure. Recently, EPA collected information in support of a Clean Air Act regulation to control EtO from commercial sterilizers. EPA used updated EtO emissions information from commercial sterilizers to estimate the increased risk of cancer related to the EtO emitted from almost 100 commercial sterilizers. The agency found elevated risks at or above 100 in a million in residential areas at 23 of those sterilizers. Long-term exposure to high concentrations of EtO can increase the lifetime risk of getting cancer.

The agency is sharing this risk information so that communities located near the highest-risk commercial sterilizers, and members of the public concerned about EtO exposure, have up-to-date information about emissions and health risks from EtO and can make informed decisions. The EPA expects to propose an air pollution regulation later this year to protect public health by addressing EtO emissions at commercial sterilizers. This regulation will rely on the best available science and proven air pollution controls. At the same time, EPA will release proposed limits on how EtO can be used within sterilization facilities with the goal of reducing risks to workers who handle EtO and those who are exposed in other ways like working or attending school near a facility. The Agency is working with state and local governments, Territories, Tribes, facilities, and other partners to identify and implement near-term steps to reduce this pollution as soon as possible.

In addition to the community outreach announced today, the EPA continues to take significant action to address EtO and advance critical EtO research. These actions include:

Reviewing Clean Air Act regulations for industries that emit EtO into the air, particularly rules to control air toxic emissions from commercial sterilizers and facilities that manufacture chemicals,

Working with state, Territory, local and Tribal environmental agencies to reduce EtO emissions,

Expanding environmental reporting requirements for sterilization facilities,

The EPA is committed using enforcement options as appropriate,

Reevaluating how EtO is used within sterilization facilities with the goal of reducing risks to workers who handle EtO and those who are exposed in other ways,

And conducting research to better understand and measure EtO.

Ethylene oxide, a colorless gas, is used to sterilize devices that cannot be sterilized using steam or radiation, such as some medical and dental equipment. According to the Food and Drug Administration, EtO is currently used to treat approximately 50% of sterile medical devices, about 20 billion medical devices annually. EtO is the only safe and effective sterilization method currently available for some devices. However, EPA is working to reduce EtO emissions and FDA is looking to identify alternatives to EtO.

EtO is also produced in large volumes at some chemical manufacturing facilities. In the U.S., it is primarily used to make other chemicals that are used to make a range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents, and adhesives. EtO is also used to sterilize some food products and spices.