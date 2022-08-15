Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County

Sheriff’s Office

•Steven Sabo-aggravated assault

•Vanessa Partin-fugitive from justice, possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure, capias/bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for theft and shoplifting

•Christopher Jordan-driving under the influence

•Jesse Bean-reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, evading arrest, failure to use vehicle traffic signal, driving on a suspended license, possession of a schedule III controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, violations of the registration (unregistered, expired registration, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws, violations of probation for aggravated burglary and violation of the financial responsibility law

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Amanda L. Taylor Bland-filing a false report

•Melissa K. Taylor Bland-filing a false report

•Stephanie Miller-theft of merchandise (shoplifting)

•Shannon Fields-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the helmet, implied consent, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Zachary James Edwon Aynes-failure to exercise due care

•Skye N. Caldwell-speeding 52/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Gregory K. Needham-speeding 63/45, violations of the registration (expired, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

•Brittany N. Winstead-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Kerri Allyson McCartey-speeding 70/45

•Austin Taylor Dennis-speeding 66/45

•Mia Nohan-speeding 66/45

•Michelle A. Linkovs-speeding 64/45

•Ian Gerald Kirkpatrick-speeding 64/45

•Geoffery P. Tetrault-speeding 64/45

•Cheryl L. Nonnis-speeding 64/45

•Mckayla A. Noah-speeding 63/45

•James G. Heath-speeding 63/45

•Matthew Colby Bennett-speeding 62/45

•Katherine Ann Haley-speeding 61/45

•April Bonnie Lefevers-speeding 46/30

•Autumn Lin Brehm-speeding 60/45

•Cameron W. Combs-speeding 60/45

•Emily Marie Lemming-speeding 60/45

•Michael Sean Egle-speeding 45/30

•Linda Gail Janssen-violation of the traffic control device law (traffic light)

•Tara A. Deavours-violation of the traffic control device law

•Anita Yvonne Wilder-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

•James R. Lewis-violation of the driver’s license law

•Leonard E. Combs-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

•Tony Eldon Leggans-possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

•Thomas Davis-public intoxication

•Tiffany M. Campbell-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

•Quinton Ivey-domestic assault

•David Smallwood-violation of the Protection of Life law

•Heather Twigg-possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

•Allie Collins-driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violations of the light and implied consent laws

•Karie Suzanne Medford-speeding 45/25, violation of the traffic control device law

•James Robert Knoblach-speeding 71/45

•Christopher L. Estridge-speeding 71/45

•Wilbur Avendano Matias-speeding 70/45

•Isaac Gamaliet Colin-speeding 70/45

•Timothy Lee Combs II-speeding 70/45

•Steven Matthew Shamo-speeding 70/45

•Jerry Lynn Johnson-speeding 69/45

•Scott Dean MacFarlane II-speeding 69/45

•Jacob Eugene Knight-speeding 68/45

•Robert Thomas Chadwell-speeding 67/45

•Frank Joseph Miceli-speeding 67/45

•Debra Kay Steely-speeding 67/45

•Cody Clark Thompson-speeding 65/45

•Jerry Cheek-speeding 65/45

•Donovan M. Rains-speeding 64/45

•Raul Ixcotoyac-speeding 62/45

•Dawson Thomas Rogers-speeding 60/45

•Jacobo Rodriguez-speeding 59/45

•James Colby Fugate-speeding 56/45

•Tracey Nicole Stidham-speeding 56/45

•Cassie Jean Edwards-violation of the traffic control device law, failure to exercise due care

•Jeffery Thomas Webb-violations of the traffic control device and address change laws

•Tyler Damian Givens-violation of the traffic control device law

•Judy Elizabeth Seals-violation of the traffic control device law

•Randall Todd Smith-violation of the traffic control device law

•Wanda Annette Robbins-violations of the hands free/cell phone and registration laws

•Christopher Levi Ramsey-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Issac Colin-driving on a revoked license

•Robert Bussell-possession of drug paraphernalia