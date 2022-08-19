Jack Benson Enix, 93, known as “Smiling Jack”, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and Sun Crest Home Health and Hospice Care in New Tazewell, Tennessee on August 3rd, 2022. He was born in London, Ky. He attended Middlesboro High School and joined the U.S. Navy after graduation. He attended Elgin Watch Maker’s School in Elgin, Illinois.

He and his wife Polly moved to Claiborne County in 1961. He repeatedly said, “Claiborne County has been good to us”. He was a member of New Tazewell United Methodist Church, Shriners, New Tazewell Jaycee’s, the first and oldest member of Woodlake Golf Club. He was a successful businessman and founder of Enix Jewelers in New Tazewell. He was a member of the Tennessee Jewelers Association. He was an avid golfer and New York Yankees fan. He loved his community, his family, and was proud of his service in US Navy.

Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Polly Littrell Enix, Their 3 children Jackie E. Ventura (Tom), Benny Enix (April), and LeeAnn E. Gatton (Buck), sister-in-law- Mare’ Enix, grandchildren: James Ventura (SimYin), Jeremy Ventura (Jessica), Michael Gatton (Madison), Jaclyn G. Votipka (Turner), Benson Enix, Melissa E. McDowell (Eric), and great grandchildren Sophia Gatton, Stryder Votipka, Brody Gatton, Wren Votipka, Jordyn Ventura, Sparrow Votipka, Theodore Ventura, Taylor Gatton, and several nieces and nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by his: parents Rev. Benjamin Harrison and Roxie Ann Enix, daughter Karen Enix, siblings: Albert Enix (Mary), Hansford Enix (Edith), Z. C. Enix (Martha), Clyde Enix (Maxine), Ruth Harris (Carl), Beatrice Hess (George), Faye McCoy (Japee), Marvin Enix, Fred Enix (Peggy).

There will be a receiving of family and friends at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in New Tazewell, on Friday, August 5th, from 5-7 PM, with funeral service to follow. The family would love to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers during his illness The services will be officiated by Chaplain Michelle Lambert. Music will be provided by Linda Ogan Cupp, and Dr. Shelley Wieting.

Military services will be at Green Hill Cemetery in Middlesboro, Ky. On Saturday, August 6th, at 10:00 AM

Pallbearers: Grandsons, Eric McDowell, and Buck Gatton

Honorary Pallbearers: Roger Littrell, and Wayne Mayes

A special thanks to Patsy Marshall for her love and care and special friendship. Also, Honorable John McAfee, Roger Poore, Mike Gilliam, Jay Grewer, Robert Green, Kyle DeBusk, Elaine Stapleton, Libby Wright, Robin and Rhett Torbett for their love and assistance.