Wave the flag in remembrance of 9/11

The national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America is calling all to join them in waving the American flag in their communities in remembrance the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

A typical Tuesday morning in September 2001quickly morphed into a day that could very well live in infamy alongside the bombing of Pearl Harbor. America learned of the devastating event as they prepared themselves for another day of work or school. Life as we knew it transformed from normal to chaos as four events unfolded within a timeframe of just one hour and 17 minutes.

At 8:46 a.m. five hijackers took control of American Airlines Flight 11, flying it into the heart of New York City and into the northern facade of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

At 9:03 a.m., five other hijackers flew United Airlines Flight 175 into the southern facade of the South Tower.

At 9:37 a.m., another five hijackers flew American Airlines flight 77 into the western facade of the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia.

At 10:03 a.m., four hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into a field in Stonycreek Township near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Members of Wreaths Across America including staff, volunteers, Gold Star and Blue Star Families and veterans will share in the patriotic act of waving Old Glory while they recount stories of those who raised their hand to serve on that fateful day.

Those participating in the remembrance will stand ready for the symbolic flag waving that will begin at 8:46 a.m. eastern time. The ceremony will conclude at 10:03 a.m. as participants remember the onset of the last of the four-legged event.

Wreaths Across America invites everyone to join by tuning into the organization’s official Facebook page. While there, you can share photos and videos from your own community flag waving events. Use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry and #AmericaStrong when posting on social media and when tagging the organization’s FB page.

The nonprofit is encouraging everyone to participate in this event to remember, to honor and to teach those born after Sept. 11, 2001 that hard times can strengthen us as a nation.

Wreaths Across America waves the American Flag every Tuesday morning between 9-10 a.m. eastern time and encourages the public to join them. Messages of unity and remembrance are shared during these weekly events as is the legacy of the “Freeport Flag Ladies.” Elaine Greene, Joann Miller and Carmen Foote were moved to find an old flag they had stored at home, hoisting it later that first day on a hill in Freeport, Maine as they shared a message of strength.

When the women retired their post in 2019, Wreaths Across America took over the tradition – waving the flag along US Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine that following Tuesday of Sept. 17.

“Each Tuesday, we are joined by dozens of members of the local community and curious people stopping to be part of something meaningful,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. “I hope people will join us this year, both on the anniversary of 9/11, as well as each Tuesday moving forward. This flag waving has taken on new meaning for us all and given a spark of hope for unity and patriotism during this difficult time in our country.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

