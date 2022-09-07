Claiborne’s week ends with loss to West Greene

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

After the announcement that Nathan Medlin had been relieved of his coaching duties by Claiborne High School, Nick Nash was named the new head coach, beginning a week that ended with a 28-12 loss to the Buffaloes of West Greene.

“We have to clean up little things, we missed blocks that we usually don’t, our alignment on defense wasn’t great,” new Claiborne coach Nick Nash said. “We had three turnovers it’s hard to win when you turn the ball over. All in all, we will use this loss to get better. I’m proud of the boys and we will never stop improving.”

Josh Bolton had 21 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown. “Zay” Gerrells rushed for the Bulldogs other score. Tyrell Miles had one pass reception for two yards and Landen Poore had one reception for 13 yards.

Defensively, Justin Robinson had five tackles, three for losses and had one quarterback sack. Ryan Olsen had seven tackles, Jaris Bunch, Josh Bolton and Gavin Shelburne each had four tackles.