LMU adds to basketball coaching staff

LMU men’s basketball coach Jeremiah Samarrippas has added Patrick Good and John Tedesco to the coaching staff.

Good, a 1,000-point scorer in NCAA Division I while playing at Appalachian State, East Tennessee State and Winthrop, joins the staff as an assistant coach after wrapping up his college playing career with a graduate transfer year at Winthrop. Tedesco comes to Harrogate after spending time as a basketball manager at Cincinnati.

Good played his freshman season at Appalachian State (2016-17) before transferring to East Tennessee State to play two more campaigns (2018-19 and 2019-20). The Johnson City, Tenn., native used his graduate season to play in the Big South Conference at Winthrop in 2021-22.

“We’re very excited to have Patrick join our program,” said Samarrippas. “Even though this is Pat’s first year on the sidelines, I believe he has all the tools to be an elite coach. His feel and IQ for what we’re doing is already at a very high level. His playing experience and love for the game will benefit our guys a ton. As much as he can impact us on the floor, his level of humility off the floor and how he will represent our university is just as impactful.”

Playing as a guard, Good found the court at least 29 times and scored at least 200 points in each of his four seasons, including double-figure scoring averages his sophomore and senior seasons that led to totals of 333 and 337 points those years, respectively. Good averaged 9.0 points (1,119 total), 2.5 rebounds (315 total), 1.5 assists (182 total) and 1.0 steals (125 total) per game over 124 career contests, starting 67 times. He shot 41.6 percent from the field, 39.5 percent on 3-pointers and 80.4 percent from the free throw line for his career, including draining 281 3-point field goals, or an average of 2.27 per game, over the course of his college career.

Tedesco, a Moores Hill, Indiana, native, joins the staff as a graduate assistant coach after serving as a manager with the Cincinnati men’s basketball team and a high school basketball coach for three years.

“I’m thrilled to add John to our program,” Samarrippas exclaimed. “Last year working as a manager at Cincinnati, he was able to get experience working for a really good staff. I’m impressed with his energy level and enthusiasm to help our program get better. He also has a great combination of humility and elite work ethic.”

Tedesco helped with the day-to-day procedures for Cincinnati as a student manager, assisting in player development, basketball operations, charting and team travel. He served as a junior varsity head coach and a varsity assistant coach for two different high schools over three seasons.