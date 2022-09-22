Mission of Hope makes donation to LMU

NEWS RELEASE

Mission of Hope is continuing its longstanding support of students in its service area by donating funds to Lincoln Memorial University. The funds are designated for the Mission of Hope Endowed Scholarship in Memory of Dedrick Andrew Courtney.

”LMU is grateful to have such a wonderful community partner in Mission of Hope. Certainly, our missions align and together we are making a difference for the people of rural Appalachia,” LMU President Clayton Hess said. “The support that Mission of Hope provides our students every year is inspiring. It’s just a small fraction of the good this organization does for Appalachia. They are delivering hope to our neighbors and students.”

Mission of Hope established the Mission of Hope Endowed Scholarship in Memory of Dedrick Andrew Courtney in 2006. The endowed scholarship has grown over the years and is now awarded to two LMU students annually. Additionally, Mission of Hope also awards the Mission of Hope Annual Scholarship at LMU. The scholarships are designated for students from rural communities pursuing social work or education.

“From the very beginning we’ve had a special relationship with Emmette Thompson and Mission of Hope. LMU is fortunate to have been hand-picked by Emmette to be the second school in their scholarship program,” Vice President for University Advancement Cynthia Whitt said. “Just like our namesake recognized that education was a transformative force to make life better, scholarships open the doors to brighter futures for our students.”

Since the establishment of the scholarships the partnership between the two organizations has grown. The University supports MOH events and collects items for the organization. Mission of Hope has contributed to LMU’s Lincoln’s Cupboard food pantry and provided hygiene items at Remote Area Medical clinics held at LMU.

Longtime MOH board member and supporter David Heatherly began in the role of executive director on Sept. 1; Thompson is working alongside him as a mentor until he retires later this year. Mission of Hope has served rural Appalachia since 1996. It ministers to the people of various counties in Kentucky and Tennessee from which 80% of the region’s residents no longer have jobs in the coal mining industry. It is a year-round ministry that provides assistance such as Christmas toys and school clothing and supplies for impoverished families, assistance in repairing homes, developing skills or other expertise for the creation of new or expanded jobs in the service area, and scholarships for qualifying students.

