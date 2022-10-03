Area Happenings

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

OCT. 7 and OCT. 9

•Full Gospel Church of Springdale is holding a Revival Oct. 7 and Oct. 9 with the Singing Foundation. The Rev. Cheyenne Brock will be ministering. Everyone is welcome.

NOW through OCT. 8

•The Claiborne County Library Fall Book Sale is ongoing through Oct. 8 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday-Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardback books, audio books, puzzles, movies and music is $1 each. Tradeback books are priced at 50 cents per item and paperbacks and magazines will be sold at 10 cents each. Bibles are free. Everything will be sold ‘as is’ for cash only.

NOV. 5-6

•The New Tazewell United Methodist Church will sponsor a Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 6. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.