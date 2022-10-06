LMU nursing school expanding into Chattanooga in 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University President Clayton Hess has announced plans for the LMU-Caylor School of Nursing to bring its proven nursing programs to Chattanooga in 2023.

“Nurses play vital roles in the health and well-being of communities around the globe. A mounting nursing shortage is jeopardizing wellness in communities throughout the state of Tennessee and across the country,” Hess said. “The LMU-Caylor School of Nursing has trained competent and compassionate nurses for nearly 50 years. LMU-trained nurses are in demand, and we believe we can make an impact in Chattanooga for generations to come.”

The University has leased space and started renovations in the downtown UNUM Building at 555 Walnut St. The office space is being converted to classrooms, skills laboratories, and simulation rooms for the didactic portions of the curriculum. Hands-on clinical experiences will take place in conjunction with health care partners.

LMU plans to bring both its associate of science in nursing and bachelor of science in nursing programs to Chattanooga. The BSN program will come first, welcoming its inaugural class in August 2023. The ASN program will start in January 2024. Both programs prepare candidates to sit for the NCLEX-RN exam to become licensed registered nurses.

The ASN program includes 66 credit hours including 30 general education credits and 36 credit hours of nursing courses. The ASN program can be completed in as little as four semesters and 16 months. The BSN program is comprised of 122 credit hours including 62 general education credit hours and 60 nursing credit hours. Once the general education prerequisites are completed, the LMU BSN program can be completed on an accelerated path in 16 months.

Nursing is the largest undergraduate major at LMU and the LMU-CSON currently offers programming at six sites including the LMU main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee, LMU-Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky, LMU-Tampa in Tampa, Florida, and two sites in Knoxville, Tennessee – LMU-Cedar Bluff and the LMU Tower. Additionally, LMU-CSON offers an RN to BSN program, the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Nursing Administration concentration and the Doctor of Nursing Practice in a totally online format.

LMU is currently recruiting for both programs in Chattanooga. For more information contact Chattanooga Site Coordinator and Coordinator of Nursing Recruitment and Advising Mark Harvey at mark.harvey@LMUnet.edu.

The CSON offers a variety of degree options to meet nurses’ career goals including a Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate of Science in Nursing, the Associate of Science in Nursing, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the Master of Science in Nursing with concentrations including the Family Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Administration, and Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, the Doctor of Nursing Practice and the Doctor of Nursing Practice with a Nurse Anesthesia concentration.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.