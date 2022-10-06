Mary Lee (Hill) Guy, 80, of Danbury, TX passed away on October 4, 2022. Mary was born on June 12, 1942 in Fonde, Kentucky.

Mary met Jerry Guy, the man that would become her husband, and they wed on August 12, 1961 in Monroe, MI. Mary enjoyed gospel music, reading, cooking, puzzles, crocheting, video games, and spending time with family. She was a member of Danbury Baptist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jerry; parents, Cecil Kenneth and Bertha Edith Walker Hill of Campbell County, TN; daughter, Connie Kaye Guy Davis of Lake Jackson, TX; 2 sisters, Loraine Peters of Luzerne, MI and Ruth Absalom of LaSalle, MI; and 2 brothers, Kenneth of Pearland, TX and James of Sargent, TX.

Left to treasure her memory is her daughter Sheila Guy of Danbury, TX; brother Walter Alan Hill of Lake Jackson, TX; grandchildren: Jeremy Davis of Lexington, SC, Debra Carter of San Antonio, TX, Jessica Davis of Little Em, TX and Molly Wilson of San Antonio, TX; great-grandchildren: Jacob Davis-Mtangoo, Amara Davis-Tyler, Ezekiel Carter, and Rylie Davis; and many other extended family members.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home, Harrogate, Tennessee. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Coffey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Greer’s Chapel Cemetery.