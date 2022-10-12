State gives incentive to G-P for new paper plate plant

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson.

The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.

Construction at the Highway 223 East Site, is expected to cost Georgia-Pacific $425 million. The site is one of Tennessee’s Select Certified Sites.

The program, which began in 2012, sets standards for potential manufacturing sites as they are prepared for potential companies. The state then has detailed information on the sites as it works with companies looking to relocate or expand within Tennessee.

Georgia-Pacific promised to employ 220 workers at the new facility.

“Having an inventory of shovel-ready industrial sites gives Tennessee communities a leg up when recruiting new businesses to the state,” said TNECD Director Stuart McWhorter. “We are proud that Georgia-Pacific found its home in Jackson on one of our state’s Select Tennessee Certified Sites, and we thank our partners at CSX who helped to make this site ready for this significant economic development win.”