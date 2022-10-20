Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Craig Allen Johnson-aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a weapon, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of an unlawful weapon, felony in possession of a handgun, outstanding warrant for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved, two counts resisting arrest, one count each possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Eric C. Ericson-aggravated vehicular assault, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of drug paraphernalia

• John Luke Brooks-violation of an Order of Protection

• Thomas Joseph Asher-violations of probation for assault and driving under the influence, failure to appear for simple assault and driving under the influence

• Robert Scott Inman-violation of probation for possession of heroin, failure to appear for possession of heroin

• Rocky Edward Howerton-failure to appear for theft of merchandise

• Misty Dawn Seals-failure to appear for theft of merchandise under $500 (shoplifting)

• Lucas Alan Brooks-violations of the open container, driver’s license, registration (improper display/no tag) and financial responsibility laws

New Tazewell

Police Dept.

• Brandon Wayne Lawson-simple possession of marijuana

• Isac D. Arnold-speeding 57/30

• Richard E. Belew-speeding 69/45

• Alexis N. Capps-speeding 53/30

• Andy Lee Partin-speeding 53/30

• Xiaohan Ma-speeding 67/45

• Samantha Alexia McElfresh-speeding 67/45

• James C. Williams-speeding 52/30

• Alyssa A. Boldin-speeding 50/30

• Macie Lauryn Sumner-speeding 49/30

• Allison Mae McCorkel-speeding 64/45

• Thomas Patrick Jensen-speeding 64/45

• Jeffrey Ira Pressnell-speeding 64/45

• Lesa M. Tabor-speeding 63/45

• William Arthur Coudell-speeding 62/45

• Curt A. Josselyn-speeding 62/45

• Stacie Marie Hembree-speeding 47/30

• Barbara Ann Adams-speeding 47/30

• Ernest J. Ramey Jr.-speeding 61/45

• Zane V. Headley-speeding 61/45

• Andrew C. Collingsworth-speeding 60/45

• William James Henry-speeding 60/45

• Wendy Nicole Burroughs-speeding 45/30

• Brittany L. Davis-speeding 45/30

• Billy Hood-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Jeremiah Brooks-domestic assault

• Aja Lacey-violation of protection of life

• Meta Vanover-criminal trespassing

• Travis Lawrence McNew-speeding 72/45

• Jonathan Albert Miracle-speeding 71/45

• Jason Alexander Cromer-speeding 69/45

• Charles Patrick Paynter-speeding 69/45

• Kyle L. Creasey-speeding 66/45

• Bharatkumar Kacharabhai Patel-speeding 66/45

• Kelsee Cameron Neely-speeding 64/45

• Adam Carter-driving on a suspended license, violations of the light, registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Brooklyn Joellen Seals-violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Andrew David Lindsay-following a motor vehicle too closely

• Joshua Aaron Carmack-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws