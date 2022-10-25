Claiborne falls to Grainger, 42-7

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Grainger scored on six of its first seven possessions on Friday and beat host Claiborne 42-7 on Friday.

Grainger scored first at the 10:37 mark. The Bulldogs, with a new starting quarterback in Isaac Daniels, went four and out on their opening drive.

Grainger scored again at 6:28 for a 14-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs (2-7) were driving with Daniels and Zay Gerrells until the drive ended with a turnover.

One play later the Grizzlies scored again, this time on a long pass play making the score 21-0.

The first play of the second quarter was a fourth Grizzly touchdown.

On the next Bulldogs the turnover bug bit them again setting up Grainger near midfield. With 7:02 left in the first half Grainger scored again, leading 35-0.

Another turnover happened for the Bulldogs on the first play of the drive, but Grainger had an unsportsmanlike penalty that backed them up on their side of the fifty. Gerrells finally found the endzone to start the second half to pull Claiborne within 42-7.

Next up for the Bulldogs is rival Cumberland Gap.

Gap falls to Twin Springs

Twin Springs, Virginia led 21-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime in an easy 48-8 win Friday over visiting Cumberland Gap.

Isaiah Daniels scored the only touchdown for Cumberland Gap (2-7).