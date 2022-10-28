Last Saturday of early voting

Published 8:35 am Friday, October 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Oct. 29 is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.

“Tennessee’s generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29.”

The last day of early voting is Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

More News

Report shows value, ROI on college education in Tennessee

One last spooky gasp at the Old Jail

Bell County checkpoint nets two Harlan men on drug charges

Tennessee council approves renewal of licenses for first four online sportsbook operators

Print Article
  • newsletter signup