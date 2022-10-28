Last Saturday of early voting

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Oct. 29 is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.

“Tennessee’s generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29.”

The last day of early voting is Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.