Area Happenings Published 5:24 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

Compiled by

JAN RUNIONS

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a fulllisting of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

NOV. 5-6

•The New Tazewell United Methodist Church is hosting an Arts & Crafts Fair on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of arts and crafts like paintings, woodworking projects, jewelry, Christmas tree decorations, sewing projects, note cards and more. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support local missions. Barbecue sandwiches will be available for purchase during lunch time. Invite friends and neighbors to this fundraiser event.

NOV. 6

•Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Nov. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by The Heavenly Heirs. Everyone is welcome.

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.