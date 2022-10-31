Clays raises record $70K for Children’s Centers in the 8th Judicial District Published 7:41 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

The little clay birdies came through again in a record way, helping to raise $70,000 going toward sustaining Children’s Centers in Scott, Fentress, Campbell, Claiborne and Union Counties. The 7th Annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament, held this year at the Iron Mountain Sporting Clays in Kodak, drew 114 teams and 447 individual shooters making the event the largest one to date.

The five Children’s Centers located inside the 8th Judicial District serve hundreds of children each year, working closely with local law enforcement and the District Attorney General’s Office. The Centers work as a clearinghouse of sorts to funnel necessary services to children traumatized from all manner of abuse and neglect.

Medical exams, forensic interviews and counseling are but a few of the services kids receive under one roof so to speak, making the experience just a bit less scary.

The moment the child is brought to the Center, they are greeted in a calming, low-key manner by highly trained advocates who follow the case from start to finish. They accompany the child to court proceedings, standing in as a positive force for the child.

The Centers provide the kind of help that ensures justice is served upon the perpetrators of crimes against children.

“There is no better example of the loving nature of our citizens than the outpouring of support shown each year for the Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament,” said Jared Effler, Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District. “Law enforcement, local businesses, corporations, service providers and private individuals all step up to make our event one of the most successful fundraisers in our area. From the bottom of my heart, I extend them all a huge thank you.”

Here are the results for the 2022 Tournament:

1st Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Vulcan Materials – Participants: Scotty Powers, Mitchell Keck, Josh Russell and Mark Collins

2nd Place – Stowers Machinery – Participants: Tony Parkerson, Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck and Lester Gan

Red Course

1st Place – Four Oaks Funeral Home – Participants: Jordan Potter, Aaron Potter, Hayden Potter and Daniel Blevins

2nd Place – Terry’s Pharmacy – Participants: Justin Wilson, Tommy Overton, Robby Allen and Colby Partin

2nd Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office – Participants: Chris Wamsher, Jake Engle, Ted Brendle and Tim Shrout

2nd Place – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office – Participants: Matt Wassom, JJ Hatmaker, Paul Harmon and David Wormsley

Red Course

1st Place – Ball Farm Event Center – Participants: Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, Kray Vinsant and Tony Parkerson

2nd Place – TN Automated Solutions – Participants: Marvin Carter, Kenny Crider, Eddie Simpson and Rick Carter

3rd Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – LaFollette Mine Supply – Participants: Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, Kray Vinsant andTerry Lewis

2nd Place – Tri-Green Equipment – Participants: Matt Paul, Dusty Brown, Brandon White and Edgar Housley

Red Course

1st Place – Liberty Arms – Participants: Chuck Hurst, Wayne Boles, Dewayne Raines and Stan Latham

2nd Place – Stowers Machinery – Participants: Andrew Sturgill, Jack Tucker, Kirk Johnson and Jorge Sanabria

Overall high individual scores for the tournament were:

Blue Course – Jake Engle with a score of 96

Red Course – Daniel Tate with a score of 99