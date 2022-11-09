Saxophonist Derek Brown coming to LMU Published 6:12 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial University Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will host Billboard-charting saxophonist and musical innovator Derek Brown in concert on Monday, November 7, 2022. He will perform at 7 p.m. in the Duke Hall of Citizenship, Sam & Sue Mars Performing Arts Center. It is free and open to the public.

From his over 30 million views across social media to his appearance on international television and NPR’s Weekend Edition, Brown and his one-of-a-kind solo “BEATBoX SAX” project has been exploding across the world music scene. Brown has performed solo concerts in all 50 states and over 25 different countries. Known for his boundless energy on stage, creative audience interaction, and musical depth, Brown’s live shows always surprise and delight.

“When you listen to Derek Brown play the sax, you figure this guy has got to be using all kinds of loops and overdubs and electronic pyrotechnics. And then when you figure out it’s just him playing live, it is a little bit hard to fathom,” said NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly.

Brown’s popularity on YouTube has garnered over 160,000 subscribers and various endorsements. He was previously the director of jazz studies at Abilene Christian University for six years. He received an undergraduate degree in music performance (classical and jazz) from Hope College in 2006 and a graduate degree in jazz studies from the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music in 2008.

Crossing genres from jazz to classical to funk, without looping or electronic effects, saxophone innovator Derek Brown’s unique playing style must be seen in person to be believed.

