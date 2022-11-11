Public Records Published 9:01 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

•Aaron Justin Smith-aggravated child abuse, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, driving on a suspended license

•Jonathan Lee Leonard-aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism

•William Andrew Byrge-aggravated domestic assault

•Carl E. Gibson-three counts violation of the Sexual Offender Registry law

•Andrew Paul Martinez-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II, a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances

•Michael Anthony Martinez-possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of a schedule I cotrolled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II, a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances

• Brandy Kay Brock-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II, a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances

•Victoria Lynn Campbell-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II, a schedule III and a schedule IV controlled substances

•Travis Aaron Hensley-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance (felony amount), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III and a schedule V controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest on foot, failure to appear for aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, felony fugitive from justice, possession of prohibited weapons, two counts theft of merchandise (shoplifting), one count each possession of a schedule II, a schedule III and a schedule V controlled substances and resisting stop/arrest

•Nathan Allen Curnutt-the use of the E911 service during a nonemergency situation

•Christina Nasha Matthews-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale

•Zel O Jackson-possession of a schedule I and a schedule II controlled substances

•Lawrence Anthony Lowe-outstanding state warrant for aggravated burglary, evading arrest, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

•David Lee Smallwood-violation of probation for assault, failure to appear for assault and violation of Protection of Life

•Michael David Reece-outstanding state warrant

New Tazewell Police Dept.

•Alexis Cheyenne Payne-aggravated child neglect

•Benjamin W. Hopson-theft involving merchandise

•Benny Wayne Lane-possession of controlled substances, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

•Kayla Nicole Gilbert-possession of methamphetamine, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

•Lauren Elise McKay-speeding 54/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Miguel Z. Burranco-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Gary L. Bunch-speeding 51/30

•Carolyn Bruce-speeding 65/45

•Massie Cooke-speeding 64/45

•Michelle Halcomb-speeding 64/45

•Billy Royce Hicks-speeding 64/45

•Jackie Lynn Shoffner-speeding 49/30

•Patricia Hall-speeding 49/30

•Chloe G. Savage-speeding 63/45

•Lora Brooke Day-speeding 48/30

•Renee Elizabeth Semoan-speeding 62/45

•Benjamin Alan Bruflat-speeding 62/45

•Christina Danielle Cornett-speeding 62/45

•Alexandria Nicole Fowler-speeding 47/30

•Sheryn Price-speeding 61/45

•Stephanee Nicole Williamson-speeding 61/45

•Tabitha Carol Ann Johnson-speeding 60/45

•Gina Nicole Martin-speeding 45/30

•Ashley Barker-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

•Dyllen Ray Fagg-violation of the traffic control device law

•Diana L. Neece-violation of the traffic control device law

•Christopher Ramsey-violation of the traffic control device law

•Logan Z. Greer-violation of the traffic control device law

•Harley Haner-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

•Thomas D. Tucker III-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Lucas Bailey-driving on a suspended license

Tazewell Police Dept.

•James Edward Crawford-aggravated domestic assault, violation of Protection of Life

•Patrick Kelly Phillips aggravated domestic assault

•Houston Hatfield-domestic assault

•Hank Ray Bailey-capias/bench warrant for theft of merchandise

•Derana Kat Lynn-capias/bench warrant, violation of probation, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

•Lacey Danielle Stephens-speeding 77/45, violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

•Lawrence Lavon Reeves-speeding 79/45

•Gonzalez Perez-speeding 72/45

•Timothy Lynn Grace-speeding 71/45

•Alisa Brooke Hubbard-speeding 69/45

•Tammie Sue Sanders-speeding 69/45

•Robyn R. Casper-speeding 68/45

•Ruth Nitha Hliang-speeding 67/45

•Melissa Gail Dishon-speeding 67/45

•Ashana Ashish Thacker-speeding 67/45

•Travis Pursifull-speeding 66/45

•Johnathan Blake Pressnell-speeding 46/25

•Justin Ray Lawson-speeding 64/45

•Katherine Sue Carroll-speeding 63/45

•Christine Lee McDowell-speeding 63/45

•Olivia Sophia Hansen-speeding 62/45

•Jarren Michael Keck-speeding 62/45

•Tiffany Ann Baz-speeding 42/25

•Theodore Jacob Dwenger-speeding 60/45

•Lakin Rachelle Pack-speeding 57/45

•Athina Darrus-speeding 56/45

•Wanda Caroline Simpson-speeding 56/45

•Lauren Camille Marcum-speeding 56/45

•Tyler Gage Partin-speeding 56/45

•Kesling de leon Chavez-speeding 55/45

•Amanda Lynette Widener-speeding 45/35

•Ameythyst Elaine Lambert-speeding 34/25

•Rikesh Lagun-speeding

•Alan John Parks-violation of the seat belt law

•Alonzo Eric McDaniel-violation of the traffic control device law

•Ricky Johnson-violation of the traffic control device law

•William J. Johnson-violation of the traffic control device law

•Joshua Shane Henderson-violation of the traffic control device law

•Amanda Nicole Burton-violation of the traffic control device law

•Linda Kay Adams-violation of the traffic control device law

•Brittany Nicole Poore-violation of the rules of the road (failure to yield traffic right of way at intersection), violation of the financial responsibility law

•Zachary Tanner Perian-violations of the light and registration laws

•Ann Chelsae-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Kenzi Blaine McPherson-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

•Cody Stinnett-driving on a suspended license, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

•JL Garner-speeding, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

•Carson Wayne Hatfield-driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law, violation of probation for failure to report to probation officer, failure to appear for driving under the influence, evading arrest (motor vehicle) and driving on a suspended license

•Robert Phipps-driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (improper tags)