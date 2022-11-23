Estep handles assaults, thefts, DUI pleas Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court, including one for James Blanton.

Blanton, 37, charged with one count each of assault and driving under the influence, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with nine days confinement. He was given credit for nine days of jail time already served. Blanton must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and is ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Steve Stanley, 45, charged with one count each of domestic assault and simple assault, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Stanley paid all court costs and fines in full the day of the hearing. Stanley is barred from any contact with one victim and agrees to an Order of Protection of the second victim. That victim’s guns recovered during the incident is released to her.

Donald Risinger Jr., 54, charged with one count each of vandalism under $1,000 and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Risinger must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He is jointly and severally responsible or $1,938.51 in restitution to his victim, which was paid in full the day of the hearing. Risinger is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met and he is found fully compliant.

William E. Rouse, 53, charged with one count each of aggravated criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Rouse was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and $240 in restitution to his victim. He is barred from any contact with the victim and that person’s property. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Hank Bailey, 30, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Bailey must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. This sentence is to be served with all prior cases.

Tesela Christine Eve Whitaker, 32, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Whitaker was given credit for any jail time served since Sept. 11, 2021. She must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and fines.

Kayla Gilbert, 33, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Gilbert was given credit for 8 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Jesse Dylan Honeycutt, 28, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Honeycutt was given credit for any jail time served on this case since Aug. 19. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Bryce Winton McDaniel, 20, charged with one count of underage driving under the influence, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. McDaniel must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. He is scheduled for a Feb. 16, 2023 hearing for review of this case. McDaniel is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Shelby Young, 29, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Young was given credit for any jail time served. She must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and fines and ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Douglas Edward Jordon, 57, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with 2 days confinement. As a condition of his probationary status, Jordon must pay all court costs and fines in full by Feb.7, 2023. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.