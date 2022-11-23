Rebecca Sue (England) Bull, 66 Published 12:09 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Rebecca Sue (England) Bull, 66, of Jefferson City Tennessee passed away at Fort Sanders hospital surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2022.

Rebecca was born on May 17, 1956 in Kokomo Indiana, she was the eldest of four children and was the first daughter of Eugene and Arnetta (Bray) England.

Rebecca grew up in Tazewell, TN. She was totally dedicated to her children and grand babies. She loved horses with every fiber of her being and was an avid University of Tennessee football fan.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Arnetta England and brother Kenneth England.

Rebecca is survived by her sisters Sabrina Ramsey of Ashville North Carolina and Paula England of Tazewell Tennessee. Two sons, Brandon (Sandy) Lambert of New Market and Brian (Angela) Lambert of Beechgrove Tennessee. Two grandchildren Bryan Austin Lambert and Paiton Eliza Lambert. She was surrounded by love from her wonderful friends, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date (TBD) at Panther Creek State Park with friends and family.