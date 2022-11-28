Area Happenings Published 5:48 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

Ongoing through DEC. 12

•Gap Creek Baptist Church is hosting a six-week relationship study each Monday evening from Nov. 7 through Dec. 12., 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. The study will address marriage, dating, singleness, male/female relationships, faith, life’s wounds and more. The church is located at 200 Arthur Rd.; Cumberland Gap. For more info, email: gapcreekevents@gmail.com or go to The Illumination Project Facebook page for sign up, tickets and more.

NOV. 28

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors will hold its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at its New Tazewell Office located at 420 Straight Creek Rd.

DEC. 2/3

Lone Holly Baptist Church will present “Drive Through Bethlehem” nativity on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 8:30 each evening. Everyone welcome to stop by. Pastor, the Rev. Dalton Coffey

DEC. 4

•Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Dec. 4 beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by Forgiven. Everyone is welcome.