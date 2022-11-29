LMU kicks off the season with Christmas festival Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

The Lincoln Memorial University annual Christmas Festival will be Thursday. The day of holiday activities kicks off at 10:30 a.m. in Tex Turner Arena and will culminate with a free performance by the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra at 7 p.m. A free Christmas photo booth with Santa’s elves will be set up from 3-7 p.m. in the Arena lobby and the traditional Campus Christmas Lighting will take place at 6 p.m.

The festival will get underway at 10:30 a.m. with a shopping event hosted by the LMU Women of Service. Booths will be set up along the upper concourse of Tex Turner Arena, with vendors selling arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, skincare and more. Food booths will open at 11 a.m. with a great variety.

“The LMU Women of Service organization is pleased to bring the sounds, colors, foods and fragrances of Christmas to our University community through the annual Christmas Festival,” said Cindy Whitt, vice president of university advancement and WOS co-founder and advisor. “Please join us as we celebrate this special season of Christmas.”

Home décor, embroidered items, handmade wreaths and ornaments, custom made clothing, hot cocoa bombs, jams and jellies, candles, wood works of art, fine art, boutique items, handcrafted baskets, baked goods, hand sewn items, books, handmade dishcloths and scrubbies, makeup and cookies will be among the many items for sale. Food will be available as well, including barbecue, chili, baked potatoes, soup, chips, drinks and desserts, and meals will be $7-$9. Dine in or carry out will be available while supplies last. Vendors will be set up for shopping all day, and vendor fees and food proceeds will go toward the WOS student scholarship fund.

As in past years, LMU will host a countdown and program to celebrate the Christmas lighting of campus at 6 p.m. Those who want to watch will gather in front of the Arena for a brief program that will lead up to the first lighting of the University holiday decorations, including a large light tree in Alumni Park.

The KCSO is a smaller ensemble of Knoxville Symphony musicians who perform in smaller venues. The mission of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is to develop and sustain a symphony orchestra of the highest artistic standards and to reach East Tennessee audiences of all ages by providing excellence in musical performance and education programs. The LMU concert will feature a variety of classical Christmas selections. Admission to the concert is free for everyone.

For more information about the Christmas Festival contact Regina Burns at 423.869.6255 or by email at Regina.Burns@LMUnet.edu.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.