Faith shared via road sign Published 5:10 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Members of the congregation of the Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church recently participated in the dedication of their new road sign which has become a voice to travelers along Sharps Chapel Road. The sign, clearly visible from the main roadway entering and exiting the Sharps Chapel community, stands as a silent beacon to all who would come. “More than just a way to give information about church and Bible study times, this sign helps us to share messages about our faith,” said the Rev. Paul Kritsch, pastor. “We want passersby to know that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior, and that He has good news for them, too.” Photo submitted