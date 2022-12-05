Johnny Wayne Patterson, 75

December 8, 1946- December 3, 2022

Johnny Wayne Patterson, age 75 of Speedwell, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughters at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Palliative Care on December 3, 2022. He was born to Wade and Clevia Madon Patterson in Middlesboro, KY.

He was retired from Kentucky Utilities, an active member of Carr’s Chapel Baptist Church, and a 50-year member of the Powell Valley Masonic Lodge #488. We are unsure if they were an actual club, or had a membership roster, but he sure did enjoy his fellowship with his breakfast buddies at the 10-3 Market, where lots of the world’s problems were solved, knowledge exchanged and probably a few tall tales told!

Johnny was a friend to all whom he met, always a big smile, and jovial! He had the gift, as his childhood friend Randy Burchette stated, “that JP was everybody’s best friend’! He was an antique car enthusiast, there was always a car project or tinkering on one in the works or traveling the country going to car shows and rod runs with his wife Gwen. He also loved the hunt of chasing down a good oil can, gas pump, metal sign, license plate or anything else he could sneak and buy without Gwen catching him, and he tried to never miss an opportunity to go to a good swap meet!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Clevia Patterson; son, John Scott Patterson; and son, Gary L. White.

Johnny is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Gwendolyn White Patterson; daughter, Stephanie Patterson Brown and husband, Brandon of Lubbock, TX; and daughter, Tammy White and husband, Terry Raby of Knoxville, TN. He leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Marlee Patterson of New Tazewell, TN, and Claire, Baylor and Campbell Brown of Lubbock, TX. He will also be greatly missed by many special relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, TN. Receiving of friends was on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5:00 PM until until 8:00 PM. Masonic services and funeral services began at 8:00 PM. Pastor Steve Elkins were officiating. Music was provided by Vic Graves. Interment was Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens in LaFollette, TN. Pallbearers were Lynn Goins, Darin Sandifer, Rex Madon, Terry Raby, Eddie Bowman, Gary Bowman, John Brown, and Troy Ellison. Honorary Pallbearers were Randy Burchette, Shelby Treece, David Madon, Ron Hoskins, Bill Partin, and Duane Phillips.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to Carr’s Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 147, Speedwell, TN 37870.

