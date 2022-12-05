Louise Rowland Rouse, 82 Published 8:01 am Monday, December 5, 2022

Louise Rowland Rouse, age 82, of Tazewell, TN was born February 28, 1940 and went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 2, 2022.

Louise loved her family and animals, as well as yard work and gardening. She enjoyed cooking and sitting down with those she loved to share a good meal. When she was younger, Louise would travel with her sisters and her best friend around the US. To keep her mind sharp, she would work crossword puzzles and read western novels. Louise was a lifelong Christian and was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Tazewell and also attended Tazewell United Methodist Church and Harrogate United Methodist. She retired from Cumberland Mountain Industries in 2005. Before working at Cumberland Mountain Industries, she was a member of the United Steel Workers Union at Great Lakes Steel in Ecorse, MI.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents Ruby and Edna Caylor Rowland of Tazewell, TN. Sister Mabel Rowland Smith of Harrogate, TN. Brother-in-Law Roger Hill of New Tazewell, TN.

She is survived by her children Mark A. Rouse of Tazewell, TN., Monica Rouse Smith and husband Stu of Fenton, MI. Grandchildren Jacob Rouse, Morgan Rouse Smith, Lauren Rouse, and Erin Rouse. Four great- grandchildren. Twin sister Lois Rowland Hill of New Tazewell, TN. Loving niece Karen Hill Lioce of Harrogate, TN. Brother-in-Law J.B. Smith of Harrogate, TN.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff at Claiborne Health and Rehab Center in Tazewell, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Claiborne Animal Shelter at http://claiborneanimalshelter.com and the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/nca/donate.

The funeral was held Monday December 5, 2022, with graveside service after in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Minister: Pastor Kenny Brummit

Pallbearers: Mark Rouse, Stu Smith, Jacob Rouse, Charles Smith, Dan Lioce, and Anthony Sowri

Honorary Pallbearers: J.B. Smith and Doug DeBusk

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements