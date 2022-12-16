Doris Mae Essary, 92
Published 1:33 pm Friday, December 16, 2022
|Doris Mae Essary, age 92, of Tazewell, Tennessee took her Heavenly flight on Monday morning December 12, 2022. She was a life long member of Union Chapel Church where she served faithfully. Doris was the youngest of seven children born to Harmon Essary and Florence Winstead Essary. In 1971 Doris began working in the Claiborne County School System at S.M.M.S. serving the children of Claiborne County. She retired after several years of service.
Doris is survived by Special Friends and Family: Dennis and Sunny Bunch; Roscoe & Joyce Watson; Scott & Kim Turner; Godsons: Zachary Bunch, Emit Turner, Eli Turner, Riley Wells; Nephew: Roger Essary of Knoxville, TN and Niece: Carolyn Jennings of Tazewell, TN; Life long Friends: Shirley Bailey, JoAnn Overton, Betty Manning and Louisa Pressnell.
Special Thank You goes out to Smokey Mountain Hospice (Caregivers), Lisa Ferguson Jones, Geraldine Poore, Mary Lou Mullins and Sylvia Nelson.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Essary family.