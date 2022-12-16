Doris Mae Essary, 92

Doris Mae Essary, age 92, of Tazewell, Tennessee took her Heavenly flight on Monday morning December 12, 2022. She was a life long member of Union Chapel Church where she served faithfully. Doris was the youngest of seven children born to Harmon Essary and Florence Winstead Essary. In 1971 Doris began working in the Claiborne County School System at S.M.M.S. serving the children of Claiborne County. She retired after several years of service.

Doris is survived by Special Friends and Family: Dennis and Sunny Bunch; Roscoe & Joyce Watson; Scott & Kim Turner; Godsons: Zachary Bunch, Emit Turner, Eli Turner, Riley Wells; Nephew: Roger Essary of Knoxville, TN and Niece: Carolyn Jennings of Tazewell, TN; Life long Friends: Shirley Bailey, JoAnn Overton, Betty Manning and Louisa Pressnell. Special Thank You goes out to Smokey Mountain Hospice (Caregivers), Lisa Ferguson Jones, Geraldine Poore, Mary Lou Mullins and Sylvia Nelson.

The family will receive friends Saturday December 17, 2022 from 3 until 6 P.M at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service at 6 P.M. Saturday in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Sunday at 2 P.M. in the Duncan-Baldwin Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Frank Short; Eulogy by: Rev. Travis Pressnell; Singers: Men on a Mission.

Pallbearers: Zachary Bunch, Emmit Turner, Riley Wells, Tim Fletcher, Scott Turner, Travis Pressnell.

Honorary Pallbearers: Eli Turner, Scott Ferguson, David Ray, David Stanifer, Wayne Lee, Mike Reece, Joe Overton, Roscoe Watson and Bobby Roberts.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church or Duncan-Baldwin Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Essary family.