Wilma Robertson, 78 Published 8:47 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Wilma Robertson, 78, joined her Lord and Savior on Christmas morning in the comfort of her home. Her daughters and grandchildren were by her side. Wilma was a Christian woman of the Baptist faith. She was a member of Underwood Grove Baptist Church for 42 years. Prior to that, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She spent more than 50 years as a Sunday school teacher until she became ill with pancreatic cancer. In her family and students, she instilled a message that Christianity should be centered around love, giving and compassion. She and her late husband, Roy, owned and operated Robertson Well Drilling, which supplied water to much of the region. Throughout their 60-year marriage, the couple traveled the world and raised two daughters: Monica and Jennifer. Wilma was a nurturing grandmother to her three grandchildren: Jess Ann, Tyler and Courtney. To them, she was Nanny. Even as adults, she would entertain them with a funny joke or a ghost story. She was always in touch with their pop culture and trending topics. She kept that fun, supportive relationship up for her two great-grandchildren, Elliott and Ian. Wilma was a humble woman, but family will tell you she was an expert gardener, accomplished seamstress and quilter, excellent businesswoman, and an amazing chef. She was the cook of the family whose meals were unbeatable. Her family would come home from their jobs around the globe to feel the love inside the warm home she kept just to get a taste of her chicken and dumplings. She was a loving sister to her siblings: Wanda, Dallas, Edna, Gene, Billy, Ulys and Sharon. Wilma was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Roy, and her baby boy. She was also proceeded in death by her sister, Dallas; her brothers: Gene and Ulys; her parents: George Wesley “Doc” Poore and Cecil West; nephew, Michael Chumley; and niece, Melissa West. She leaves behind her daughters: Monica & Jennifer; grandchildren: Jess Ann (Daniel Cambarare), Tyler (Lupita), & Courtney Francisco; great-grandchildren: Elliott & Ian Francisco-Cambarare; brother, Billy Poore; sisters: Wanda Corum, Edna (Neal) Chumley, Sharon (Lash) Loop; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel to leave in procession at 11:00 AM going to the Robertson Cemetery for 11:30 AM graveside service with Pastor Brian Odell officiating. Music will be provided by Kris Powers. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Wilma Robertson.