Claiborne girls fall to Grainger Published 10:43 am Friday, January 13, 2023

Adison Hayes scored 17 points to lead Grainger to a 62-36 win over Claiborne on Tuesday.

Allie Jones led Claiborne with 12 points and Hannah Fugate added 10 points.

Claiborne rallied 13-12 in the second quarter to trim Grainger’s halftime lead to 34-21.

Grainger pulled away for good with a 20-8 advantage in the third quarter.

Maddie Hurst had 15 for Grainger and Gracie Evans had 11.